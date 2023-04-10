close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Like most people in the nation of 220 million, Ahsan and her husband, who owns a car servicing business, are struggling to cope with a surge in living costs triggered

Reynolds Holding Guwahati
test
Web Exclusive

I have changed the caption

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Naureen Ahsan earns more than twice the average wage in Pakistan, but the school administrator says she has no choice but to homeschool her daughters and delay their London-board certified final exams because she can’t afford their education.
Like most people in the nation of 220 million, Ahsan and her husband, who owns a car servicing business, are struggling to cope with a surge in living costs triggered by the government’s devaluing the currency and removing subsidies to pave the way for the latest tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout needed to stave off economic collapse.
Pakistan is no stranger to economic crises — this is its fifth IMF bailout since 1997 — but economists say the latest measures, which include higher taxes and fuel costs, are hurting educated professionals. Many say they are cutting down on necessities to make ends meet.
“We don’t eat out any more,” Ahsan told Reuters. “We no longer buy meat, fish. I’ve cut down on tissue paper and detergent. We don't see friends, we don't give gifts.”

Also Read

IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG

In pictures: Indian Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium

WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live Score: Harmanpreet's 51 takes Mumbai to 162/8

Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

The government-mandated minimum wage is about 25,000 pak rupees, but with inflation at a record 31.5 per cent in February, its highest rate in nearly 50 years, many people who earn much more than that say their salaries do not last the month.
Abhi Salary, one of Pakistan’s biggest fintech firms, which allows its 200,000 or so subscribers to withdraw wages in advance, says transactions have increased by more than a fifth every month for the last three months. Most people spend two-thirds of the money on groceries as they rush to stock up before prices rise again, CEO Omair Ansari said.

Read our full coverage on Jagdeep Dhankar
Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar | karachi

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read
Premium

External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

Image
7 min read

NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them

Image
2 min read

SVB impact: Sensex slumps 897 pts, Nifty ends near 17,150; PSBs worst hit

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

Image
2 min read

Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI

Image
1 min read

On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind

Image
5 min read
Web Exclusive

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

Image
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon