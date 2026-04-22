Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, cites 'red line' breach

IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, cites 'red line' breach

Iranian news agencies, citing an official statement from the IRGC Navy, said the vessels MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were seized and redirected towards Iranian territory

Air Force

President Droupadi Murmu in the rear cockpit during an Indian Air Force Rafale sortie she took on Oct 29 (Photo: IAF)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Wednesday said it had seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and redirected them toward Iran’s coast, warning that any attempt to “disrupt order and safety” in the strategic waterway would be treated as a red line.
 
MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were seized and redirected and sent towards Iranian ports, Iranian news agencies said, citing an official statement from the IRGC Navy.
 
The IRGC also reportedly targeted a third ship in the area. The IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said a vessel identified as Euphoria was struck and is now grounded off Iran’s coast.
 

More From This Section

BS

US troop movements raise fears of a risky ground

Finance

'This is not our war': Europe, UK push back against Trump's demands

Blue print

Head to Mumbai's first coffee-and-cocktail crossover

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Trump launches Board of Peace, says it'll work with UN on global conflicts.

US

US, Europe to find way out of Greenland dispute: American Treasury chief

Topics : US Iran tensions Iran Israel conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

F 35Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic