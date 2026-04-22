IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, cites 'red line' breach

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Wednesday said it had seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and redirected them toward Iran’s coast, warning that any attempt to “disrupt order and safety” in the strategic waterway would be treated as a red line.

MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were seized and redirected and sent towards Iranian ports, Iranian news agencies said, citing an official statement from the IRGC Navy.

The IRGC also reportedly targeted a third ship in the area. The IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said a vessel identified as Euphoria was struck and is now grounded off Iran’s coast.