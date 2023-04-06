India plans to get ahead of the curve in 6g telecom technology

In many ways, India missed the bus in 5G technology leadership. But For 6G, the government wants to be well ahead of the curve. In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unv

In November this year the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), where spectrum standards are set, will meet in Dubai with two key agendas on the table: to consider the needs of 5G advanced technology (or 5G plus) and, also, to set the stage for 6G. It will be a crucial meeting for global government representatives across the world and from India.