IPL beckons for debut in Northeast as Guwahati gears up for 2 matches

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time

Also Read IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day BCCI invites bids for teams in Women's IPL 2023, first edition in March IPL Auction 2023 Highlights: Curran costliest at Rs 18.5 Cr, CSK get Stokes BJP's three-variable challenge: What will it drop to ensure victory? TMS Ep394: Car sales in India, BCI's new rule, OMC stocks, G-SIBs OnePlus Buds Pro 2R wireless earphones goes on sale in India: Price, offers Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst YouTube releases 'Go Live Together' for creators to co-stream on phone

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time