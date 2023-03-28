Amazon Kindle 11th gen review: Ease-of-use helps rekindle love for reading

In this section

Airbus testing autonomous flying tech that may boost safety, efficiency

Fitbit Versa 4 review: Fitness focussed, but falls short on smart features

Costar Mateband N300 review: An attempt to stand out amid budget earphones

GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use

Delhi Metro: NCR's 'lifeline' turns 20, begins new era of modern commuting

Economy positive, demand all across: Shriram Transport Finance V-C & MD

When Amazon launched the first generation Kindle e-reader in 2007, it sold out in five and a half hours. It was not the first e-reader, not even the first e-ink e-reader. Sony had launched one before

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com