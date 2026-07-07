VAR saves Portugal as Ramos late show ends Modric's World Cup journey

For a few seconds in Toronto, Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the Portugal bench with his head heavy and his World Cup dream seemingly slipping into extra time. Croatia had gone berserk. Their players had poured forward, their supporters were roaring, and Josko Gvardiol appeared to have scored a stoppage-time equaliser that would drag a breathless Round of 32 tie into another chapter.

Then came the pause. Then came the Video Assistant Referee review. Then came the spike.

Croatia’s goal was ruled out after technology showed that Igor Matanovic had brushed the ball before Mario Pasalic’s pass to Gvardiol, leaving Pasalic offside. The equaliser was gone, the Croatian anger spilled into the stands, and Portugal survived.

By the time the noise settled, Portugal had beaten Croatia 2-1, Ronaldo had scored the first World Cup knockout goal of his career, Goncalo Ramos had headed the winner in stoppage time, and Luka Modric’s World Cup journey had almost certainly reached its end.

Portugal will now face Spain in Dallas on July 6. Croatia, runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022, are out.

A match that turned after half-time

Portugal dominated possession in the first half but could not turn control into a lead. Ronaldo was booed heavily by Croatia supporters whenever he touched the ball, and while Portugal found width through Pedro Neto, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, the final action was often missing.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Portugal vs Croatia Round of 32 match of Fifa World Cup 2026 in Toronto. Photo: Reuters Ronaldo failed to reach an early Neto cross. He and Bruno Fernandes were also unable to punish a deep Cancelo delivery. Fernandes saw two efforts blocked in quick succession, but Croatia reached half-time still level despite having only 31 per cent of the ball and being outshot nine to three.

Then the game opened up.

Croatia came out after the restart with greater urgency. Mateo Kovacic picked up a loose ball and surged through the Portugal defence before hitting the side-netting. Soon after, Croatia struck.

Josip Stanisic made a strong overlapping run and delivered into the area. Ivan Perisic, now 37 but still sharp in a Croatia shirt, controlled the ball at the far post and drove a low finish past Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute.

It was the kind of goal Croatia have long specialised in: calm, clinical and delivered by a player who has repeatedly risen in major tournaments.

Ronaldo’s postponed party

Ronaldo thought his long wait for a World Cup knockout goal had ended soon after.

Neto clipped a fine pass over the Croatian backline, and Ronaldo controlled it elegantly before lifting the ball over Dominik Livakovic. He turned towards the corner, ready for the familiar celebration, but the flag was up. He was offside. The party was postponed.

It did not take long for the moment to return.

Portugal pressed on, and after a VAR intervention, Nikola Vlasic was judged to have pulled down Renato Veiga in the area. Ronaldo stepped up in the 68th minute.

He took deep breaths, muttered to himself, and sent the penalty straight down the middle as Livakovic moved away. It was his first goal in a World Cup knockout match, coming in his ninth such game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal through to the last 16 The milestone was historic. At 41, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of a World Cup. It was also his 11th World Cup goal overall and his 146th for Portugal, taking his international tally above the 145 goals he scored for Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s World Cup scoring record Player Team World Cups played Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 19 Kylian Mbappe France 2018, 2022 and 2026 18 Miroslav Klose Germany 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 16 Ronaldo Brazil 1998, 2002 and 2006 15 Gerd Muller West Germany 1970 and 1974 14 Just Fontaine France 1958 13 Harry Kane England 2018, 2022 and 2026 13 Pele Brazil 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 12 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 1954 11 Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 1990, 1994 and 1998 11 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 11 Source: FIFA

More importantly for Ronaldo, this was the goal that had eluded him across his World Cup career. His great rival Lionel Messi also scored his first World Cup knockout goal at the ninth attempt, against Australia in 2022. Ronaldo has now joined him in crossing that personal threshold.

Ronaldo’s goals by team Team Goals Real Madrid 450 Portugal 146 Manchester United 145 Al Nassr 129 Juventus 101 Sporting CP 5 Source: FIFA

Ronaldo has now scored 11 of Portugal’s 69 World Cup goals, or 16 per cent of the country’s total in the tournament. Across the World Cup and European Championship, he has scored 25 goals, the most by a European man at major international tournaments.

Most goals by European men at major international tournaments Player World Cup goals European Championship goals Total Cristiano Ronaldo 11 14 25 Harry Kane 13 7 20 Kylian Mbappe 18 1 19 Miroslav Klose 16 3 19 Gerd Muller 14 4 18 Jurgen Klinsmann 11 5 16 Source: Opta

Martinez makes the biggest call

Ronaldo’s night, however, did not end on the pitch.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with coach Roberto Martinez as he reacts after being substituted. Photo: Reuters In the 81st minute, Roberto Martinez substituted him. For any coach, removing Ronaldo in a knockout match is a major call. For Martinez, it was the kind of decision that could define a tournament.

Ronaldo did not hide his disappointment. He looked to the sky, grimaced, rolled his eyes and walked towards the touchline with his head down. He did exchange a reluctant high-five with Ruben Neves and shook hands with teammates on the bench, but his frustration was obvious.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot and Francisco Trincao react. Photo: Reuters At that point, it was not clear whether he had just played his final minutes at a World Cup.

The decision, though, worked.

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scores their second goal Ramos, who had replaced him, produced the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Rafael Leao, excellent down the left with Mendes, spun a teasing cross into the area. Ramos rose above the Croatian defenders and planted his header into the corner of Livakovic’s net.

Ronaldo’s mood changed instantly. He ran to embrace the No 9 on the touchline as Portugal celebrated what looked like the decisive goal.

“When you need a late goal, you can call Goncalo Ramos,” Ramos said afterwards. “It’s important that we’re growing into the competition. We showed the strength of our group today. Portugal are never down and out.”

For Ramos, it was another reminder of his World Cup value. His hat-trick against Switzerland in Qatar had once seemed ready to launch him into Portugal’s future. Instead, he has often remained in Ronaldo’s shadow. In Toronto, he stepped out of it at the most important moment.

VAR, snick-o-meter and Croatian heartbreak

Even Ramos’ goal did not end the match.

Deep into stoppage time, Croatia thought they had equalised. Gvardiol bundled the ball home from close range, and Croatian players exploded in celebration. Ronaldo, already substituted, was left crestfallen on the bench.

Then VAR intervened.

VAR review on Croatian second goal, which was disallowed later. Photo: Screengrab The key question was whether Matanovic had touched the ball before Pasalic’s involvement. If he had not, Pasalic was onside from the original cross. If he had, Pasalic was offside.

VAR used a snick-o-meter-style tool, similar in principle to cricket technology that detects faint contact. The spike showed that the ball had brushed Matanovic’s head. That touch changed the phase. Pasalic was offside. Gvardiol’s goal was disallowed.

Croatia were furious. Supporters in the south end of Toronto Stadium threw debris onto the pitch. Players struggled to accept that an equaliser in the 103rd minute had disappeared through the thinnest possible margin.

But the decision stood. Portugal had their last-second break. Croatia’s tournament was over.

Why Croatia found a route back

Croatia’s second-half surge was not accidental.

Zlatko Dalic changed the match at half-time by replacing Ante Budimir with Matanovic. Budimir had struggled to impose himself, but Matanovic gave Croatia aggression, speed and physical presence.

He immediately stretched Portugal’s centre-backs, made runs in behind and challenged aerially. His movement helped disturb Portugal’s defensive balance before Perisic’s opener. Later, his involvement became central to the VAR decision that denied Croatia’s equaliser.

Luka Modric with referee after a goal has been disallowed through VAR. Photo: Reuters Croatia also had another goal ruled out before the late drama, when Nikola Vlasic poked the ball in from an offside position. They did not dominate the ball, but they became increasingly direct, forceful and dangerous after the break.

It was not enough. For a team built on tournament resilience, this was a cruel ending.

Perisic keeps proving time wrong

The pre-match focus had been on Ronaldo and Modric, two 40-plus icons still operating on the World Cup stage. But Croatia’s opening goal came from another veteran.

Perisic, at 37, remains a remarkable tournament player. His finish against Portugal was his 39th goal in 158 appearances for Croatia. Across his international career, he has scored World Cup goals against Cameroon, Mexico, Iceland, France, Japan and now Portugal.

He was also central to Croatia’s 2018 semifinal win over England, scoring the equaliser before assisting Mario Mandzukic’s winner.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Portugal v Croatia - 2026 Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal at Toronto Stadium. Photo: Reuters Perisic’s club career has included Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Inter, Tottenham and PSV. But for Croatia, his status has always been clearer: a player who keeps arriving when the stakes rise.

His goal gave Croatia belief. VAR later took away the goal that might have extended Modric’s World Cup farewell.

Modric leaves the stage

This was Luka Modric’s 201st cap for Croatia. It may also have been his last World Cup appearance.

He leaves with a record few midfielders can match: a World Cup final in 2018, a third-place finish in 2022, and years of carrying Croatia beyond what their population and resources might suggest.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with Croatia's Luka Modric after Portugal vs Croatia Round of 32 match. Photo: Reuters The added ache came from the identity of the opponent. Ronaldo and Modric were teammates at Real Madrid, two central figures of one of the most successful club eras of modern football. In Toronto, one stayed alive in the tournament. The other was left to walk away after a VAR decision that will haunt Croatia.

Ronaldo’s dream continues. Modric’s appears to have ended.

Portugal’s left side offers a clue

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reacts with Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic after the match as Croatia are eliminated and Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 of the World Cup. Photo: Reuters Beyond the drama, Martinez may have found something important.

Portugal’s left side, with Nuno Mendes behind Rafael Leao, looked their most dangerous route for much of the match. Mendes repeatedly advanced with purpose, switched play intelligently and combined well with Leao’s speed.

Their understanding showed early, when Mendes sent Leao away down the flank. Later, Mendes slipped a pass inside for Leao, who cut in and struck the crossbar. In stoppage time, Leao produced the cross that Ramos headed in.

For Portugal, the combination gives the attack a balance beyond Ronaldo. It offers width, pace, direct running and delivery from an area where Croatia struggled to contain them.

If Portugal are to go deeper, that flank could become central.

Toronto delivers a memorable farewell

Toronto’s World Cup programme ended with one of the tournament’s most dramatic matches.

There had been questions before the competition about the city’s ability to deliver: whether match days would feel alive, whether the stadium would be full, and whether the temporary seating would hold up. By the end, those concerns felt distant.

Portuguese and Croatian supporters brought a raucous atmosphere in intense heat. BMO Field’s smaller size helped create intimacy, with sound contained and sight lines praised. The marches, songs and diaspora energy made the city feel fully attached to the tournament.

Portugal fans display a banner for former Portugal player Diogo Jota after the match Its final match produced everything: Ronaldo’s milestone, Perisic’s old-man defiance, Martinez’s risk, Ramos’ late winner, and a VAR decision that ended Croatia’s World Cup.

Spain await, Portugal survive

Portugal now face Spain in Dallas on July 6. It is a last-16 clash with history, rivalry and enough technical quality to shape the next phase of the tournament.

But before Portugal can think about Spain, they will need to process how close they came to extra time, and perhaps worse. Croatia had the ball in the net in the 103rd minute. Ronaldo was on the bench. Modric’s side thought they had one more fight left.

Instead, technology intervened.

Portugal survived because Ronaldo finally got his knockout goal, because Ramos delivered from the bench, because Leao found the cross, and because VAR detected the faintest touch when Croatia believed they had equalised.

In a match defined by veterans and margins, Ronaldo moved on. Modric bowed out. And Portugal’s World Cup dream lived by a spike.