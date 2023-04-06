Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data

Fewer than one in four candidates certified under a key government skill development scheme have been placed.
A Business Standard analysis shows that 22.2 per cent of certified candidates were placed under all versions of PMKVY as on March 14, 2023. The overall numbers have seen some variation between phases. Placement hit its peak of 23.4 per cent in phase 2. The current number for phase 3 is 10.1 per cent.
Discover the diverse literature of G20 countries at #G20 Pavilion at New Delhi World Book Fair, that is set to be inaugurated tomorrow.
Witness exhibition on G20's journey and participate in G20 Quiz at the Pavilion.
????️ Feb 25 - Mar 5
???? Hall 4, Pragati Maidan@nbt_india pic.twitter.com/1HVazfutRP — G20 India (@g20org)February 24, 2023
In a Lok Sabha reply on Monday, the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government would soon launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. It is a "demand-driven scheme" focusing on courses like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, etc.
The Lok Sabha reply noted that the government allocated Rs 11880.5 crore under PMKVY since 2015. Around Rs 9,903.83 crore of this has been utilised. According to the Lok Sabha reply, the financial allocation to states was cut to Rs 2419 crore from Rs 3050 crore due to poor performance. The reasons for poor state performance include differing payment processes, delays in releasing funds and operational impediments, among others; it said.
Very slow speed. Getting only 0.34 Mbps speed against my jio 4g connection. Jio number 9325440211. pic.twitter.com/Vr86KzdRj0 — PoddarWeb.Com (@poddarweb) May 18, 2018
The Economic Survey 2022-23 noted that "PMKVY also provided training to shramiks (migrant labourers) affected by Covid-19. This component covered 116 districts of 6 states, viz., Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. As on October 31 2022, 1.3 lakh migrants have been trained/oriented."
Additional analysis shows that three out of 36 states and union territories had less than 10 per cent of candidates placed as of March 14, 2023, according to the PMKVY dashboard. These include Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, with the placement rate being nil for Lakshadweep.
Chart
Also Read
Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report
IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report
NMDC institutes in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district send youths to MNCs
Peloton planning to cut additional 500 jobs to reverse losses: Report
Finance, consulting firm jobs make up for the loss in IT sector placements
Green finance: Taxonomy, a clear legal definition keenly awaited
2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world
Year in review: From Lata to Queen Elizabeth, icons the world lost in 2022
Pak PM acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for unity
2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more
TCS
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y