close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data

The government has allocated Rs 11,880.5 crore under PMKVY since 2015

Delhi
im

im

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Fewer than one in four candidates certified under a key government skill development scheme have been placed. 
Business Standard analysis shows that 22.2 per cent of certified candidates were placed under all versions of PMKVY as on March 14, 2023. The overall numbers have seen some variation between phases. Placement hit its peak of 23.4 per cent in phase 2. The current number for phase 3 is 10.1 per cent. 

 

 

In a Lok Sabha reply on Monday, the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government would soon launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. It is a "demand-driven scheme" focusing on courses like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, etc.

The Lok Sabha reply noted that the government allocated Rs 11880.5 crore under PMKVY since 2015. Around Rs 9,903.83 crore of this has been utilised. According to the Lok Sabha reply, the financial allocation to states was cut to Rs 2419 crore from Rs 3050 crore due to poor performance. The reasons for poor state performance include differing payment processes, delays in releasing funds and operational impediments, among others; it said. 


The Economic Survey 2022-23 noted that "PMKVY also provided training to shramiks (migrant labourers) affected by Covid-19. This component covered 116 districts of 6 states, viz., Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. As on October 31 2022, 1.3 lakh migrants have been trained/oriented."

Additional analysis shows that three out of 36 states and union territories had less than 10 per cent of candidates placed as of March 14, 2023, according to the PMKVY dashboard. These include Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, with the placement rate being nil for Lakshadweep. 

Chart
Chart

Also Read

Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report

IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report

NMDC institutes in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district send youths to MNCs

Peloton planning to cut additional 500 jobs to reverse losses: Report

Finance, consulting firm jobs make up for the loss in IT sector placements

Green finance: Taxonomy, a clear legal definition keenly awaited

2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world

Year in review: From Lata to Queen Elizabeth, icons the world lost in 2022

Pak PM acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for unity

2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more

TCS

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : jobs | placements

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Most Popular

View More

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon