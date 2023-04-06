Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data

Fewer than one in four candidates certified under a key government skill development scheme have been placed.

A Business Standard analysis shows that 22.2 per cent of certified candidates were placed under all versions of PMKVY as on March 14, 2023. The overall numbers have seen some variation between phases. Placement hit its peak of 23.4 per cent in phase 2. The current number for phase 3 is 10.1 per cent.





In a Lok Sabha reply on Monday, the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government would soon launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. It is a "demand-driven scheme" focusing on courses like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, etc.

The Lok Sabha reply noted that the government allocated Rs 11880.5 crore under PMKVY since 2015. Around Rs 9,903.83 crore of this has been utilised. According to the Lok Sabha reply, the financial allocation to states was cut to Rs 2419 crore from Rs 3050 crore due to poor performance. The reasons for poor state performance include differing payment processes, delays in releasing funds and operational impediments, among others; it said.

