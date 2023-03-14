close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The complex health challenge of AMR and the need for One Health Approach

Often referred as a silent pandemic, AMR is one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity according to WHO

Business Standard
Sports

Sports

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is an urgent global public health threat that is driven at large by injudicious anti-microbial use across human, animal, and plant health sectors. Often referred to as a silent pandemic, it is one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity according to WHO. It was in 2015, that World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted the Global Action Plan on AMR. As of now, 170 countries have established multi-sectoral National Action Plans (NAPs).

Why is anti-microbial resistance a global concern?

AMR is not a new post-pandemic threat but has been on the rise for many years. Research suggests that almost every major public health emergency since the past century has resulted from the crossover of pathogens from animals to humans. Recently, the Lancet review in 2019 pointed out some alarming global statistics. It studied the deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALY’s) attributable to, and associated with, bacterial AMR for 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen drug combinations covering 204 countries. An estimated 4.95 million deaths were associated with bacterial AMR and 1.27 million deaths were directly attributed to bacterial AMR. Six bacterial pathogens were directly responsible for nearly 70 per cent of the deaths. It also showed that AMR is a leading cause of death around the world with a magnitude at least as large as major diseases such as HIV and malaria, enveloping its highest burden in low-resource settings. AMR is a complex health challenge and requires a “One Health Approach” to handle it.

Covid-19 pandemic added to the existing AMR concern

Humanity witnessed one of its worst healthcare crises when the pandemic hit us in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic saw increased overuse and misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which further had a devastating impact on AMR stewardship programmes. A report by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) highlighted the country-level estimates of the effect of Covid-19 on antimicrobial resistance in the US, pointing out a 15 per cent increase in drug-resistant nosocomial infection rates in 2020 compared to the previous year.

India’s G20 Presidency–an opportunity to contextualise One Health and AMR

Also Read

TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain

TCS beats Street estimates in Q2, net rises 8.4%; attrition remains high

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

TCS Q2 margin may expand sequentially; revenue seen rising up to 9% YoY

Investment facilitation for development or trouble?

On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

Tata Technologies

The need to develop policies, invest in research and build the ecosystem to strengthen the connection between environment, human, and animal health has been highlighted as a top priority at all global high-level fora ranging from the discussions in UNGA, G7 to G20 Presidencies.

India has always accorded top priority to One Health and AMR and was one of the first few countries which developed a comprehensive National Action Plan (2017-21). Building on the principle of “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance and acting upon the traditional ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbhkam” or the world as one family, the country has worked relentlessly to offer health solutions as a service to humanity. Covid-19 was an example where India led the war against the pandemic from the front, playing an exceptional role in developing high-quality and cost-effective healthcare interventions—from indigenously developed vaccines

not just for itself, but over 100 countries, to offering Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to the world, to being self-reliant in diagnostics, masks, and PPEs.

AMR is also a very high-priority health agenda of the G20 countries and all member countries have well-developed NAPs.The key challenges faced in effective implementation are surveillance and research, the need for more comprehensive engagement with the veterinary and agriculture sectors, and the connections with the environment. We have seen countries like Brazil showing a reduction in antibiotic use, Indonesia developing good surveillance plans, Australia prioritising animal health and reducing antibiotic use in livestock, and the UK and the US investing in research to develop new diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines as some examples of AMR-NAP implementation.

Topics : THE WOMAN WHO | Fortis Healthcare

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Unable to connect

Image
2 min read
Premium

Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?

Image
3 min read
Premium

By 2030, CSK to be the world's leading T20 franchise: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Sports
5 min read
Premium

Inspection & supervision: RBI dons new clothes

Sidhu Moose Wala
7 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played

Indian-Music-Industry
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more

Image
1 min read
Premium

Economic Survey 2022-23: Industry and services regaining momentum

Image
3 min read

The Budget as a new credibility asset

Image
5 min read
Premium

Education challenges of employment

Image
5 min read
Premium

Innovation economy: How to realise India's techade

Image
5 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon