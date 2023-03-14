The complex health challenge of AMR and the need for One Health Approach

Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is an urgent global public health threat that is driven at large by injudicious anti-microbial use across human, animal, and plant health sectors. Often referred to as a silent pandemic, it is one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity according to WHO. It was in 2015, that World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted the Global Action Plan on AMR. As of now, 170 countries have established multi-sectoral National Action Plans (NAPs).

Why is anti-microbial resistance a global concern?

AMR is not a new post-pandemic threat but has been on the rise for many years. Research suggests that almost every major public health emergency since the past century has resulted from the crossover of pathogens from animals to humans. Recently, the Lancet review in 2019 pointed out some alarming global statistics. It studied the deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALY’s) attributable to, and associated with, bacterial AMR for 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen drug combinations covering 204 countries. An estimated 4.95 million deaths were associated with bacterial AMR and 1.27 million deaths were directly attributed to bacterial AMR. Six bacterial pathogens were directly responsible for nearly 70 per cent of the deaths. It also showed that AMR is a leading cause of death around the world with a magnitude at least as large as major diseases such as HIV and malaria, enveloping its highest burden in low-resource settings. AMR is a complex health challenge and requires a “One Health Approach” to handle it.

Covid-19 pandemic added to the existing AMR concern

Humanity witnessed one of its worst crises when the pandemic hit us in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic saw increased overuse and misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which further had a devastating impact on AMR stewardship programmes. A report by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) highlighted the country-level estimates of the effect of Covid-19 on antimicrobial resistance in the US, pointing out a 15 per cent increase in drug-resistant nosocomial infection rates in 2020 compared to the previous year.

India’s Presidency–an opportunity to contextualise One Health and AMR

The need to develop policies, invest in research and build the ecosystem to strengthen the connection between environment, human, and animal health has been highlighted as a top priority at all global high-level fora ranging from the discussions in UNGA, G7 to Presidencies.

India has always accorded top priority to One Health and AMR and was one of the first few countries which developed a comprehensive National Action Plan (2017-21). Building on the principle of “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance and acting upon the traditional ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbhkam” or the world as one family, the country has worked relentlessly to offer health solutions as a service to humanity. Covid-19 was an example where India led the war against the pandemic from the front, playing an exceptional role in developing high-quality and cost-effective interventions—from indigenously developed vaccines

not just for itself, but over 100 countries, to offering Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to the world, to being self-reliant in diagnostics, masks, and PPEs.

AMR is also a very high-priority health agenda of the countries and all member countries have well-developed NAPs.The key challenges faced in effective implementation are surveillance and research, the need for more comprehensive engagement with the veterinary and agriculture sectors, and the connections with the environment. We have seen countries like Brazil showing a reduction in antibiotic use, Indonesia developing good surveillance plans, Australia prioritising animal health and reducing antibiotic use in livestock, and the UK and the US investing in research to develop new diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines as some examples of AMR-NAP implementation.