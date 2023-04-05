TEST Fiscal slippage in FY23 likely as govt seeks to spend

The government may be staring at a modest slippage in fiscal deficit for FY23 with the finance ministry seeking Parliamentary approval for additional spending through a second and final tranche of supplementary demands for grants.

On Monday, as the Budget session of Parliament resumed, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Parliament’s approval for additional gross spending of Rs 2.7 trillion in FY23 that ends on 31 March. While net cash outgo is pegged at Rs 1.48 trillion, the rest will be matched by savings or enhanced receipts, the finance minis