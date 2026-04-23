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Home / Markets / News / Tata Communications shares jump 5% after Q4 results; JM Fin retains 'Buy'

Tata Communications shares jump 5% after Q4 results; JM Fin retains 'Buy'

Tata Communications reported a net profit of ₹263 crore in Q4FY26, down 65.44 per cent from ₹761 crore in the year-ago period, due to higher costs and one-off impacts

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Akshay Jaitly Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

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Tata Communications share price today

Shares of Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem company, jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,604 on the NSE, amid an overall subdued market. The rally comes as the company reported better-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results. 

Around 12:10 PM, Tata Communications stock was trading 4.2 per cent higher at ₹!,589, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,525 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,223.50 levels, down by 154.6 points or 0.63 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹45,261 crore. The stock has recovered around 22 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,322 touched on April 2, 2026.

 

Tata Communications Q4 results highlights

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹263 crore in Q4FY26, down 65.44 per cent from ₹761 crore in the year-ago period, due to higher costs and one-off impacts. Sequentially, its net profit fell 28 per cent from ₹364.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter.  

Revenue from operations during the reported quarter stood at ₹6,554 crore, up 9.4 per cent from ₹5,990 crore in the year-ago period.  

On the operational front, the company reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,284 crore, up 14.4 per cent from ₹1,122 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margins stood at 19.6 per cent, up 90 basis points from 18.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

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For the full FY26, the company's net profit fell 35.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,044 crore, while revenue increased 7.3 per cent to ₹24,803 crore. READ | Trent shares fall 4% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 18% upside

Stock_ID Company_Name Ticker Price Volume
-1 NULL RELIANCE 2450.50 3500000
2 TCS NULL 3750.75 2100000
3 Infosys INFY -1520.30 1800000
4 HDFC Bank HDFCBANK 0 2500000
5 ICICI Bank ICICIBANK 980.10 -3000000
6 Wipro WIPRO 99999999 9999999999

JM Financial on Tata Communications

According to JM Financial, Tata Communications reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,550 crore in Q4FY26, up 5.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y, beating estimates on the back of strong growth across its digital portfolio, core connectivity, voice segments and TCR.  

Data segment revenue came in at ₹5,684 crore, up 6.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y, with digital portfolio revenue at ₹2,901 crore (up 9.4 per cent Q-o-Q, 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y) and core connectivity revenue at ₹2,770 crore (up 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q, 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y), both ahead of estimates.

However, Ebitda came in at ₹1,284 crore, only marginally ahead of estimates due to higher network and operating costs, with margins at 19.6 per cent for the quarter. Net debt declined sequentially to ₹9,400 crore, while capex also moderated. 

The brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of ₹1,980, valuing the stock at 10x FY28 EV/Ebitda for the data segment. It expects Ebitda to grow at around 20 per cent CAGR over FY26–29E, supported by strong digital demand and margin improvement.

 

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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