Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 900 pts, Nifty above 23,850; India's trade deficit narrows to $28.210
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.5 per cent and 1.51 per cent higher, respectively
Michael Pinto
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 15, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex jumped as risk sentiment got a boost after the US and Iran reached a peace deal.
As of 2:00 PM, the Nifty50 was up 288.40 points or 1.22 per cent at 23,912.75, and the Sensex rose 928.28 points or 1.23 per cent to 76,456.23.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal that will put an end to a four-month-long war in West Asia. Both the US and Iran have announced an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, according to reports.
Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $82.72 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 5.3 per cent. Investors’ sentiment was lifted as the peace agreement between the US and Iran will open the crucial energy-supply waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
Shriram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.5 per cent and 1.51 per cent higher, respectively.
Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Financial Services were the top gainers among peers. The Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare were the top losers.
3:01 PM
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77
|Above 3 years to 5 years
|7.00
|7.50
|7.77
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.00
|6.75
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.45
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.00
|500 days
|6.80
|6.50
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.00
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.60
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.15
|60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.15
|Federal Bank
|6.75
|36 months
|6.25
|6.75
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.45
|18 months to 3 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 5 years
|6.30
|7.00
|7.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|6.75
|6.90
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.00
|888 days
|6.50
|6.65
|6.60
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|700 days - Utsav FD
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70
|15 months to less than 2 years
|6.50
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.10
|Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days
|7.00
|7.10
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|2 years
|6.35
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.10
|456 days (TMB456)
|6.80
|6.60
|6.60
|YES Bank
|7.00
|18 months 1 day to less than 5 years
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.45
|444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme
|6.10
|6.25
|6.30
|Bank of India
|6.70
|450 days - Star Swarnim
|6.25
|6.25
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.20
|5.25
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.50
|555 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|6.50
|2222 days; 3333 days
|6.20
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.45
|444 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.40
|390 days
|6.10
|6.30
|6.10
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.30
|400 days
|6.25
|6.00
|5.90
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|HSBC Bank
|5.50
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 28 January 2026
3:37 PM
Market LIVE: 1 PM market update
Market News LIVE: Waaree Energies received an order to supply 800 megawatt solar modules from a renowned customer, who is a leading energy solutions provider. The company didn’t disclose the customer’s name or the worth of the order in the exchange filing.
3:35 PM
Market News LIVE: Waaree Energies gets supply order for solar modules
Market News LIVE: Waaree Energies received an order to supply 800 megawatt solar modules from a renowned customer, who is a leading energy solutions provider. The company didn’t disclose the customer’s name or the worth of the order in the exchange filing.
3:33 PM
India Market News LIVE: Bharat Forge’s unit introduces Mounted Artillery Guns at Eurosatory 2026
India Market News LIVE: Bharat Forge’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, introduced Mounted Artillery Guns -the MArG series on the opening day of Eurosatory 2026.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose while traders assessed the outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting. Image: Bloomberg
3:31 PM
India Market News LIVE: Oil retreat hands RBI an assist in boosting rupee's near-term outlook
3:18 PM
Market News LIVE: C2C Advanced Systems gets supply order worth ₹80 crore
Market News LIVE: C2C Advanced Systems received a supply order worth over ₹80 crore. The company will supply 30 Counter-Drone System Sub-Units and their integration with the contracted Mission Computing Systems.
|Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2026
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|50s/100s
|HS
|13
|554
|46.2
|158
|06/01
|100
|Sai Sudharsan: First six innings vs last seven innings
|Phase
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|50s/100s
|First 6 innings
|135
|22.5
|145
|1/0
|Last 7 innings
|419
|69.8
|162
|5/1
3:16 PM
India Market News LIVE: 2 PM market update
India Market News LIVE: As of 2:00 PM, the Nifty50 was up 288.40 points or 1.22 per cent at 23,912.75, and the Sensex rose 928.28 points or 1.23 per cent to 76,456.23.
3:16 PM
Nifty50 LIVE: 3 PM market update
Nifty50 LIVE: As of 3:00 PM, the Nifty50 was up 1.16 per cent or 274.60 points at 23,896.55, and the Sensex rose 883.76 points or 1.17 per cent to 76,411.71.
3:15 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: More measures likely to attract foreign capital, says FM Sitharaman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday indicated that there will be more steps to attract foreign capital into the Indian market, saying recent measures announced for the bond market were only the beginning of a broader effort to draw overseas investments.
3:14 PM
Market News LIVE: India's exports rise 18% Y-o-Y in May
Market News LIVE: India's exports rose 18 per cent on year in May. Meanwhile, India's imports increased 20.6 per cent on year.
Topics : stock market trading Stocks calls Nifty stocks
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 3:13 PM IST