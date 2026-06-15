Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 900 pts, Nifty above 23,850; India's trade deficit narrows to $28.210

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 15, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex jumped as risk sentiment got a boost after the US and Iran reached a peace deal.

As of 2:00 PM, the Nifty50 was up 288.40 points or 1.22 per cent at 23,912.75, and the Sensex rose 928.28 points or 1.23 per cent to 76,456.23.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal that will put an end to a four-month-long war in West Asia. Both the US and Iran have announced an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, according to reports.

Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $82.72 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 5.3 per cent. Investors’ sentiment was lifted as the peace agreement between the US and Iran will open the crucial energy-supply waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Shriram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.5 per cent and 1.51 per cent higher, respectively.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Financial Services were the top gainers among peers. The Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare were the top losers.