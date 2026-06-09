Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 395 pts, Nifty ends at 23,242 on Trump's 'peace talks' remark

Stock Market Highlights on Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose on fag-end buying, with PSU bank, financial, and auto stocks providing support. Risk sentiment also improved as US President Donald Trump said that peace talks are on with Iran after Tehran and Israel stopped exchanging strikes.

The Nifty50 settled 119.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 23,242.10, and the Sensex rose 0.54 per cent or 394.50 points to 73,918.76.

InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 1.35 per cent and 1.69 per cent higher, respectively.

Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank outperformed, with over 3 per cent gain. The Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Financial Services indices also outperformed. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Media declined the most.