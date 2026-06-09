Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 395 pts, Nifty ends at 23,242 on Trump's 'peace talks' remark
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 1.35 per cent and 1.69 per cent higher, respectively
Karti Sandilya Pune
Stock Market Highlights on Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose on fag-end buying, with PSU bank, financial, and auto stocks providing support. Risk sentiment also improved as US President Donald Trump said that peace talks are on with Iran after Tehran and Israel stopped exchanging strikes.
The Nifty50 settled 119.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 23,242.10, and the Sensex rose 0.54 per cent or 394.50 points to 73,918.76.
InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 1.35 per cent and 1.69 per cent higher, respectively.
Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank outperformed, with over 3 per cent gain. The Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Financial Services indices also outperformed. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Media declined the most.
4:25 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles at 73,919
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex settled at 73,918.76, up 394.5 points or 0.54 per cent.
Chart 2
4:23 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank closed over 3 per cent higher.
4:23 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic markets are witnessing a mild recovery after the recent sharp decline, supported by a pause in Iran-Israel tensions and softer crude prices. However, sentiment remains fragile, with continued FII outflows and higher bond yields highlighting persistent concerns around evolving global macro dynamics.
Focus is now on the upcoming US inflation data, which will be key in shaping expectations on Fed policy and global liquidity, especially given resilient US economic data. In the near term, markets are likely to remain volatile and range-bound, with investors staying cautious until clearer global cues emerge, even as Q4FY26 earnings were slightly better while the outlook for Q1FY27 remains weak.
4:21 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 remained range-bound throughout the session and continued to trade below its recent swing highs, indicating that selling pressure persists at higher levels. The index lacked strong directional momentum, reflecting cautious participation from both buyers and sellers amid an uncertain market environment.
Technically, the 23,250–23,300 zone continues to act as the immediate resistance band, followed by 23,450, which marks the previous breakdown level and remains a crucial hurdle for any meaningful recovery. A sustained move above these levels would be required to improve near-term sentiment and signal a potential shift in market structure.
On the downside, 23,100 remains the first line of support for the index. A breakdown below this level could trigger fresh selling pressure towards the 23,000 psychological mark. Further weakness may drag the index towards the 22,800–22,850 support zone, where stronger buying interest and accumulation activity are expected to emerge.
Momentum indicators continue to reflect a weak undertone, with the daily RSI hovering around 39, remaining below the neutral 50 mark. While this supports the prevailing bearish bias, the index is gradually approaching oversold territory, increasing the possibility of intermittent short-covering rallies and temporary pullbacks.
Overall, the short-term trend remains negative. Unless Nifty decisively reclaims and sustains above the 23,300–23,450 resistance zone, the broader market structure is likely to remain under pressure with sellers maintaining the advantage.
View by: Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 4:21 PM IST