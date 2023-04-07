close

Sensex up 144pts, Nifty nears 17,600 as RBI pauses hike; realty stocks jump

CLOSING BELL: Shaktikanta Das said the move was only "a pause and not a pivot"

RBI

Stock market highlights: Equity markets turned volatile on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent during its bi-monthly policy meeting. This was against Markets' expectations of a 25-basis point hike. The dovish decision lifted investors' spirits marginally as governor Shaktikanta Das said the move was only "a pause and not a pivot". 
Topics : stock markets | Market trends

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

