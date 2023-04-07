Sensex up 144pts, Nifty nears 17,600 as RBI pauses hike; realty stocks jump

Test Heading

Stock market highlights: Equity markets turned volatile on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent during its bi-monthly policy meeting. This was against Markets' expectations of a 25-basis point hike. The dovish decision lifted investors' spirits marginally as governor Shaktikanta Das said the move was only "a pause and not a pivot".