Sensex sheds 338 pts, Nifty ends near 17,050; IT, Adani Group stocks tumble
CLOSING BELL: The BSE benchmark index ended lower for the fourth straight trading session, and has shed 2,448 points during this period.
Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices wilted under selling pressure yet again with IT, auto, power and realty shares taking a knock. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped below the 17,000-mark in intra-day deals for the first time since October 13, 2022.
First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 6:46 PM IST