RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) led sell-off in the global markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Major

have plunged over 2 per cent since the start of the current week, raising concerns about its repercussion globally.

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) led sell-off in the global markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Major

have plunged over 2 per cent since the start of the current week, raising concerns about its

test

repercussion globally.

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) led sell-off in the global markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Major

have plunged over 2 per cent since the start of the current week, raising concerns about its repercussion globally.

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) led sell-off in the global markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Major

have plunged over 2 per cent since the start of the current week, raising concerns about its repercussion globally.

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) led sell-off in the global markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Major

have plunged over 2 per cent since the start of the current week, raising concerns about its repercussion globally.

The collapse of the startup focused SVB (Silicon Valley Bank)