Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 57,220
The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,370, Rs 57,270, and Rs 58,090, respectively
BS Web Team| Business Standard| Tirupathi
Gold prices rose by Rs 330 from yesterday's close during Tuseday's early trade with 10 grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,220, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,000.
First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST