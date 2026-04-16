BSE, MCX at new highs ahead of Q4 results; analysts predict up to 22% rally

BSE and MCX shares have witnessed a strong rally in April thus far, and are seen trading at new life-time highs. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) stock has surged as much as 29 per cent, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has soared 21 per cent in anticipation of strong Q4 earnings. Analysts at HDFC Securities expect both the exchanges to deliver robust March quarter earnings. They expect up to 37 per cent growth in PAT for MCX owing to surge in options trading, driven by energy contracts. "Options revenue is estimated to rise by 49.6 per cent QoQ while futures revenue is expected to expand by 6.8 per cent QoQ, taking total revenue to ₹887 crore in Q4, up 33.3/204.5 per cent QoQ/YoY. We expect EBITDA/PAT of ₹681 crore/ ₹547 crore, up 37.6/36.3 per cent QoQ," said HDFC Securities in a note. Similarly, the brokerage firm expect BSE's margins to improve, owing to robust growth and lower clearing costs as premium realization inched up in the quarter. "Options premium for BSE stood at ₹28,900 crore, up 49/145 per cent QoQ/YoY, driving transaction revenue. Total revenue is likely at ₹1,574 crore (+26.5/86.0 per cent QoQ/YoY), with derivatives contributing ₹1,128 crore (~72 per cent of total)," the report stated. ALSO READ | Analysts pick HDFC AMC, CAMS, KFin as top bets as MF growth accelerates HDFC Securities has a 'Buy' rating on MCX, with a target price of ₹3,230, and 'Add' rating on BSE with a target price of ₹3,800. This translates into an upside potential of 13 per cent and 10.6 per cent for MCX and BSE, respectively. Echoing a similar bullish outlook, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments expects BSE to rally another 22 per cent up to ₹4,200, and MCX to test ₹3,100 levels. Here's a detailed technical outlook on BSE and MCX by Geojit Investments:

BSE

Current Market Price: ₹3,435

BSE stock has reached a 'Bullish caution region' given the vertical rise in the last two weeks. The stock has been trading along its upper Bollinger Bands, hence could see a mean reversal pullback in the near-term, says Anand James. In case of a pullback, the analyst expects support for BSE around ₹3,200 levels. On the upside the James expects the stock to target ₹4,200 levels. This translates into an upside potential of 22.3 per cent from current levels. ALSO READ | Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts

MCX

Current Market Price: ₹2,860

MCX has recently formed a 'Doji' on the daily chart, but at the same time is seen trading above the upper Bollinger Band for the third trading sessions today, notes James. He expects some sideways trading sessions in the coming sessions for the stock. On the upside, the analyst expects the upside to continue till ₹3,000 - ₹3,100 levels given the positive momentum at the counter. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.