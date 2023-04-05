Sebi takes slew of measures to crack down on misleading investment ads

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a slew of measures to crack down on investment advisors and analysts making misleading advertisements or claims in order to solicit investments.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, Sebi prohibited the use of terms like ‘Best’, ‘No. 1’, ‘Top’, ‘leading’, and ‘one of the best amongst market leaders’, among others in any form of advertisement.
