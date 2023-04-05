close

Sebi takes slew of measures to crack down on misleading investment ads

Bars usage of superlative terms, projections, past performance and in some cases even comparisons

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a slew of measures to crack down on investment advisors and analysts making misleading advertisements or claims in order to solicit investments.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, Sebi prohibited the use of terms like ‘Best’, ‘No. 1’, ‘Top’, ‘leading’, and ‘one of the best amongst market leaders’, among others in any form of advertisement.
First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

