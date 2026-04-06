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Home / Industry / Auto / Supreme Court refuses to stay order on Adani's ₹14,535 crore JAL bid

Supreme Court refuses to stay order on Adani's ₹14,535 crore JAL bid

Top court directs Vedanta and other parties to present contentions before NCLAT; JAL monitoring committee also directed to not take major steps without tribunal approval

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1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put an interim stay on Adani Enterprises Ltd’s ₹14,543 crore resolution plan for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), rejecting a challenge from mining major Vedanta Ltd.
 
The top court also directed Vedanta and other parties to raise their contentions before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
 
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi chose not to interfere with the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the NCLAT, which had cleared the way for the plan to proceed.
 
The court also instructed the committee overseeing the resolution to obtain prior NCLAT approval before taking any major steps and urged the appellate tribunal to hear the matter quickly. The NCLAT is scheduled to take up the case on April 10.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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