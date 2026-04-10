Rajajinagar gets a taste of Tangra-style Chinese cuisine.

Monday, April 27, 2026Digital Edition
The restaurant brings its signature Tangra-style Chinese menu to the neighbourhood with dishes like smokey chilli fish, lamb fried rice and chilli garlic noodles
Next, the Steamed Chicken With Exotic Vegetables came with a crunchy medley of bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers. Coated in oyster sauce, the tender boiled chicken and fresh greens offered a simple, wholesome dish with clean flavours.
The star of the table, however, was the Smokey Chilli Fish. Each bite of the incredibly soft fish practically melted on the tongue. Tossed with crunchy red bell peppers, fresh spring onions and caramelised onions — it was a flawless symphony of textures and robust taste.
For the mains, the visually enticing Chilli Garlic Noodles served as a comforting, familiar staple packed with an audible crunch of fresh vegetables. But it was the Kolkata-style Roasted Lamb Fried Rice that truly stole the show. Fragrant and loaded with generous amounts of tender lamb mince, egg and spring onions in every single spoonful — the dish delivered a deep savoury flavour. Authentic to the OG Indo-Chinese Tangra culture, it was a perfect trip down Kolkata’s culinary memory lane
To conclude, the Strawberry Panna Cotta Mousse arrived in a charming glass jar, garnished with a fresh mint leaf and a cherry. Scooping through the glossy layer of strawberry jam revealed a delightfully smooth panna cotta underneath. The intensely sweet, fruity jelly is an absolute dream for anyone with a serious sweet tooth.