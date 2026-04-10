Rajajinagar gets a taste of Tangra-style Chinese cuisine.

The restaurant brings its signature Tangra-style Chinese menu to the neighbourhood with dishes like smokey chilli fish, lamb fried rice and chilli garlic noodles

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Next, the Steamed Chicken With Exotic Vegetables came with a crunchy medley of bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers. Coated in oyster sauce, the tender boiled chicken and fresh greens offered a simple, wholesome dish with clean flavours.

The star of the table, however, was the Smokey Chilli Fish. Each bite of the incredibly soft fish practically melted on the tongue. Tossed with crunchy red bell peppers, fresh spring onions and caramelised onions — it was a flawless symphony of textures and robust taste.