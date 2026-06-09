Dazzle your moment: A bouquet of exquisite jewellery with unmatched charm

Turquoise is a rare choice for bridal jewellery due to the light and carefree nature of the gemstone. Taking inspiration from that is a bed of square phiroza and ruby tukdis in 18K gold, elevating the patti with delicately strung sapphire beads. The earrings stand complete in themselves. Recreating this set is almost impossible since no two turquoise gemstones are ever alike.

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Teardrop set

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Teardrop set

The opulent masterpiece with floral and teardrop motifs is woven into a 14K gold silhouette. Polki diamonds are at the heart of each ornate cluster, framed by vines of rose-cut diamonds. Regal geometry is accentuated by pink and verdant green tourmalines. The borders are elaborated with pearls and pale blue-green fluorite drops, offering heritage-style gold overlay detailing.

Multilayered Set

Also from Rambhajo is a multi-tiered 14K gold silhouette that sparkles with arcs of rose-cut diamonds with a large antique polki centrepiece, which reflects light across the neckline. Woven throughout the scalloped tiers are Russian emeralds, shining the spotlight on the chandelier core. It ends with a fringe of translucent pale-green tumbled drops. The necklace, paired with earrings, forms a symphony of fluid movement.