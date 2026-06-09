Dazzle your moment: A bouquet of exquisite jewellery with unmatched charm

Wednesday, June 10, 2026Digital Edition
Asmita Aggarwal curates a bouquet of exquisite pieces
Turquoise is a rare choice for bridal jewellery due to the light and carefree nature of the gemstone. Taking inspiration from that is a bed of square phiroza and ruby tukdis in 18K gold, elevating the patti with delicately strung sapphire beads. The earrings stand complete in themselves. Recreating this set is almost impossible since no two turquoise gemstones are ever alike.
This 12-carat Golconda diamond necklace draws inspiration from the grandeur of the Mughal era. It is conceived as a 360° masterpiece with cascading strands of luminous pearls recalling the rhythm and refinement of imperial courts.