Why India is opening the door wider to foreign investors in govt
Govt has completely eliminated capital gains tax and withholding tax on interest income for FPIs investing in GSec, and has expanded specified securities under FAR
Communist Party of India-Marxist
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India's government securities (GSec) market has grown to about ₹123.5 trillion (as of June 8), according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), making it one of the country's most important financial markets. Most of the government's borrowing is already funded by domestic investors such as banks, insurance companies, provident funds, and pension funds. Yet the government is making a fresh push to attract foreign investors, most recently by exempting them from taxes on interest income and capital gains from GSec and expanding the list of bonds eligible under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).
But if India already has enough domestic buyers for its GSec, why does it want more foreign investors? According to the Ministry of Finance's quarterly report on public debt management, commercial banks remain the single largest holders of the government's dated securities, accounting for 34.31 per cent of the outstanding stock as of December 2025. Insurance companies held 25.89 per cent, while the RBI accounted for 14.52 per cent. Together, these three categories owned nearly three-fourths of the market. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held only 2.96 per cent of outstanding government securities.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 4:38 PM IST