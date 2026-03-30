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Home / India News / IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane limps off mid-game in MI vs KKR game at Wankhede

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane limps off mid-game in MI vs KKR game at Wankhede

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Accenture

Accenture

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane was on Sunday forced to leave the field seemingly after suffering cramps in the second half of their Indian Premier League clash here against Mumbai Indians.

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Rahane was down on the field after the completion of the fourth over in MI's chase of 221 and despite receiving some treatment from the team physiotherapist, the 37-year-old could not continue.

After lying down for a few minutes, the KKR skipper was helped by his teammates to get up and for a short while even had his hands on shoulders of two others to get off the field. However, Rahane eventually walked off himself but with a limp. However it is still not

 

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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