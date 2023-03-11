The top 10 most liveable cities in the world: Check list in pictures

Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed schools, theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions to remain open and the city to score strongly on a number of metrics including education, culture and environment.
Japanese cities of Osaka ranked second owing to continued high stability scores. The biggest gainer in this year's index is Honolulu. The city rose 46 places to fourteenth after its strong progress in containing the pandemic and rolling out its vaccination programme
Upasana Dutt, Head of Global Liveability at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said, "The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic. The tough lockdown and tight border controls imposed by Asia-Pacific countries such as New Zealand and Australia allowed their societies to re-open earlier and enabled residents to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life."
First Published: Mar 11 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
