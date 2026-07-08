Q1FY27 earnings preview: Will West Asia war dent India Inc.'s fortunes?
Here's what leading brokerages expect from India Inc. in Q1-FY27 and a deep dive into expectations across companies in the frontline sectors.
As India Inc. gets ready to unveil its operational and financial performance for the April – June 2026 quarter (Q1-FY27), the markets, analysts suggest, have mostly discounted a subdued performance during the recently concluded quarter in the backdrop of West Asia war.
Some sectors, such as oil & gas, they suggest, will be impacted more as a consequence of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia.
Here’s what leading brokerages expect from India Inc. in Q1-FY27 and a deep dive into expectations across companies in the frontline sectors.
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77
|Above 3 years to 5 years
|7.00
|7.50
|7.77
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.00
|6.75
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.45
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.00
|500 days
|6.80
|6.50
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.00
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.60
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.15
|60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.15
|Federal Bank
|6.75
|36 months
|6.25
|6.75
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.45
|18 months to 3 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 5 years
|6.30
|7.00
|7.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|6.75
|6.90
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.00
|888 days
|6.50
|6.65
|6.60
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|700 days - Utsav FD
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70
|15 months to less than 2 years
|6.50
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.10
|Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days
|7.00
|7.10
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|2 years
|6.35
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.10
|456 days (TMB456)
|6.80
|6.60
|6.60
|YES Bank
|7.00
|18 months 1 day to less than 5 years
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.45
|444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme
|6.10
|6.25
|6.30
|Bank of India
|6.70
|450 days - Star Swarnim
|6.25
|6.25
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.20
|5.25
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.50
|555 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|6.50
|2222 days; 3333 days
|6.20
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.45
|444 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.40
|390 days
|6.10
|6.30
|6.10
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.30
|400 days
|6.25
|6.00
|5.90
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|HSBC Bank
|5.50
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 28 January 2026
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
We expect earnings for the MOFSL Universe (379 companies) to dip 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) – the lowest growth since September 2020 quarter. Barring global commodities (Metals and Oil & Gas sectors), the MOFSL Universe and Nifty are likely to report 11 per cent and 6 per cent YoY earnings growth, respectively.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 4:23 PM IST