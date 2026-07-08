Q1FY27 earnings preview: Will West Asia war dent India Inc.'s fortunes?

As India Inc. gets ready to unveil its operational and financial performance for the April – June 2026 quarter (Q1-FY27), the markets, analysts suggest, have mostly discounted a subdued performance during the recently concluded quarter in the backdrop of West Asia war.

Some sectors, such as oil & gas, they suggest, will be impacted more as a consequence of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year 3-year 5-year % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.30 888 days 7.00 7.00 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77 Above 3 years to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.77 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.00 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.00 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45 Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85 City Union Bank 7.00 500 days 6.80 6.50 6.25 CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 DCB Bank 7.15 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.15 Federal Bank 6.75 36 months 6.25 6.75 6.40 HDFC Bank 6.45 18 months to 3 years 6.25 6.45 6.40 ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00 IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.00 888 days 6.50 6.65 6.60 IDBI Bank 6.50 700 days - Utsav FD 6.20 6.35 6.25 Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 2 years 6.50 6.40 6.25 RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 SBM Bank India 7.10 Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days 7.00 7.10 7.00 South Indian Bank 6.60 2 years 6.35 6.20 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.10 456 days (TMB456) 6.80 6.60 6.60 YES Bank 7.00 18 months 1 day to less than 5 years 6.65 7.00 6.75 PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 6.45 444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme 6.10 6.25 6.30 Bank of India 6.70 450 days - Star Swarnim 6.25 6.25 6.00 Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.20 5.25 5.00 Canara Bank 6.50 555 days 6.25 6.25 6.25 Central Bank of India 6.50 2222 days; 3333 days 6.20 6.00 6.00 Indian Bank 6.45 444 days 6.10 6.05 6.00 Indian Overseas Bank 6.60 444 days 6.50 6.10 6.10 Punjab National Bank 6.40 390 days 6.10 6.30 6.10 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.60 444 days 5.85 5.85 5.95 State Bank of India 6.45 444 days - Amrit Vrishti 6.25 6.30 6.05 Union Bank of India 6.30 400 days 6.25 6.00 5.90 FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 HSBC Bank 5.50 601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months 4.00 5.35 5.50 Standard Chartered Bank 6.60 1 year to 376 days 6.60 6.50 6.25 Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 28 January 2026 Here’s what leading brokerages expect from India Inc. in Q1-FY27 and a deep dive into expectations across companies in the frontline sectors.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

We expect earnings for the MOFSL Universe (379 companies) to dip 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) – the lowest growth since September 2020 quarter. Barring global commodities (Metals and Oil & Gas sectors), the MOFSL Universe and Nifty are likely to report 11 per cent and 6 per cent YoY earnings growth, respectively.