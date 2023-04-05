TEST Indian automaker Mahindra Ltd is in advanced talks with global

close

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is in advanced talks with global

Gurvinder Kaur Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
The company plans to raise capital by selling shares in its unit, currently valued at over $9.1 billion, in multiple tranches over the next two fiscal years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mahindra did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Shares of Mahindra rose as much as 1.7% on Wednesday, but are still down over 6% so far this year, compared to a 7% rise in rival Tata Motors

The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million to $1 billion in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.
Mahindra, which is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30% of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1% currently.
The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million to $1 billion in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.
Mahindra, which is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30% of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1% currently.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

