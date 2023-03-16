Credit Suisse more relevant to Indian banking sector than SVB: Jefferies

"Given the relevance of Credit Suisse to India's banking sector, we see softer adjustments in assessment of counter-party risks, especially in the derivative market," analyst Prakhar Sharma writes in a note. The fate of European lender Credit Suisse Group AG is of greater importance to the Indian banking sector than the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to Jefferies India.



Credit Suisse owns more than 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of assets in India, making it the 12th largest offshore lender, according to Jefferies. Loans form 73 per cent of its total liabilities in the South Asian nation, with the majority of them of a short tenure, it added. As the bank "has a major presence in India’s derivatives market," Sharma is watching for any liquidity issues or counter-party risks that may result from the fallout. Overseas banks in India have 4 per cent to 6 per cent of assets, but a large 50% share of off-balance sheet liabilities, according to the note.

Sharma expects the nation’s central bank to watch for liquidity issues and counter-party exposure, and intervene as necessary. He sees.



