close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

The matter pertained to a default in payments by Essel Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks. ZEEL was a guarantor to the loans taken by Siti Networks

Hyderabad
Opinion

Opinion

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement wi
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement wi
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement wi

Also Read

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP's prestige battle to defend its turf

Start-ups laud NCLAT judgement on Google for upholding CCI

India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

India in 2023 better placed than most to face turmoil, says RBI report

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

What about our onboarding? Freshers who got offer letters ask Wipro

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement wi
Topics : ZEE5 | Zee5 of Zee entertainment | Zee Tamil

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Investment facilitation for development or trouble?

Delhi Police bust inter-state auto lifter gang
2 min read
Premium

Icra revises thermal power sector outlook to 'stable' on strong demand

Image
4 min read
Premium

Icra revises thermal power sector outlook to 'stable' on strong demand

Image
4 min read

Indian refiners pay traders in dirhams for Russian oil, says report

Image
3 min read

Haryana govt employees to get medical reimbursement for ayurvedic treatment

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon