New projects at record Rs 12.3 trn in March quarter, shows CMIE data

Value is more than that of the previous two quarters combined; Investments in future quarters may be limited by slowing growth

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Select large investment plans may have driven a record surge in new projects in the March quarter. The value of new projects in the three months ended March 2023 soared to Rs 12.3 trillion, or more than that of the previous two quarters combined, according to data from capital expenditure (capex) numbers from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). New projects rose 42.6 per cent year-on-year from Rs 8.64 trillion achieved in the September 2022 quarter, and were up 78 per cent from the December quarter figure of Rs 6.9 trillion.
Topics : projects | CMIE | Investment

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

