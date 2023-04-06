IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing at home for the first time this season as they welcome in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Knight Riders lagged in their first game against Punjab Kings, Bangalore was bullish against the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see the approach of the Knight Riders now that they are playing in conditions favourable to their kind of cricket.

It will also test Chandrakant Pandit’s strategies as he has been brought in the side to try and replicate what he has achieved at the domestic level with supposedly weaker sides like Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and co will be looking to continue with the winning momentum.