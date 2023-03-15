World's 'first' DNA vaccine against coronavirus: All you need to know

If Zydus’ ZyCoV-D gets nod from the officials, it will become India's fifth vaccine authorised for use after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna. However, unlike any of these vaccines, Zydus’ ZyCoV-D is a 3 dose vaccine with a needle-free application system. The company aims to produce 1 crore vaccine doses in a month.