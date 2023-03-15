World's 'first' DNA vaccine against coronavirus: All you need to know

If Zydus’ ZyCoV-D gets nod from the officials, it will become India's fifth vaccine authorised for use after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna. However, unlike any of these vaccines, Zydus’ ZyCoV-D is a 3 dose vaccine with a needle-free application system. The company aims to produce 1 crore vaccine doses in a month.
The plug and play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based is ideally suited for dealing with Covid-19 as it can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.
The vaccine has shown 66.6 per cent efficacy in interim analysis of Phase 3 trials. It can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius but shows better stability at 25 degrees Celsius for at least three months.
First Published: Mar 15 2023 | 4:51 PM IST