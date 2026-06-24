FPI flows unlikely to return to India in a big way, says Ambit Capital

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows are unlikely to return to Indian equities in a big way, as valuations and opportunity costs remain relatively unattractive compared with global peers, according to Ambit Capital.

The institutional equities broking firm said that, for much of the period between 1991 and around 2016, India was a relatively inexpensive market compared with both developed and emerging economies. Investors could access better growth, superior returns on equity and improved governance standards without paying a premium that seemed excessive.

However, post-pandemic, there has been a tremendous influx of domestic money into Indian equities. Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows have become structurally strong, and household participation in equities has increased dramatically. This has led to more money chasiing a limited set of listed opportunities, pushing valuations to levels that are expensive relative to India's historical experience.

At the same time, developed economies are undergoing a major reindustrialisation, while the AI revolution has opened entirely new avenues of growth.

"After more than a decade of near-zero interest rates, developed-market yields have also risen materially. For global investors, India was historically expected to deliver high single-digit or low double-digit returns in dollars. But if India becomes expensive and its expected returns moderate to perhaps 7-8 per cent, or even lower over shorter horizons, while opportunities in AI, technology and industrial revival elsewhere become more compelling, then capital naturally gets reallocated," said Nitin Bhasin, head of institutional equities at Ambit Institutional Equities

Bhasin added that big-tech initial public offerings (IPOs) could be another reason for foreign investor flows going elsewhere.

"As large companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX or Anthropic eventually list and gain index representation, passive money will be forced to allocate capital towards them. The weight of the United States within global benchmarks will rise further, and that automatically reduces the relative allocation available for emerging markets, including India," Bhasin said.

Bhasin further said he expects large-caps to remain relatively flat over the next 12 months and for small- and mid-caps (SMIDs) to underperform, as there has been no meaningful correction in the benchmark indices. Moreover, earnings growth appears likely to remain closer to 10 per cent, and a large portion of that growth may come from a relatively small set of sectors.