Rolls Royce and the Indian Navy: Building a blueprint for an electric warship A new industrial collaboration exploring electric propulsion for naval vessels and strategic defence modernisation Leonid Bershidsky Updated On : Apr 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST Share

1 / 3 A new industrial collaboration exploring electric propulsion for naval vessels and strategic defence modernisation Electric propulsion changes the structure and operation of vessels. It offers benefits such as quieter movement for stealth missions, less reliance on conventional fuel supplies and more flexible power distribution for radar, sensors and onboard technology. For a rapidly modernising navy, adopting such systems aligns with long term maritime security and sustainability goals. Traditional propulsion leaves little room for expansion of energy hungry digital systems, while electric power allows upgrades without major mechanical redesigns. Share

2 / 3 Such defence projects usually begin with smaller pilot ships or auxiliary craft before moving to front line vessels. This allows engineers to test battery management, power electronics, crew training and safety systems under real conditions. Rolls Royce’s experience in propulsion gives the programme a strong engineering partner. The company already supports electric and hybrid systems in commercial shipping and is working on scalable naval solutions that can integrate into shipyards across different countries. Share