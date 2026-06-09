China's expanding rocket force
The core component of China's deterrence will pose challenges for India in the event of a conflict
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2. China’s Share of Global Defense Spending
China spends significantly less on defense than the United States, but the gap is shrinking. In 2012, China’s defense spending was one-sixth that of the United States; by 2024 that figure had risen to one-third. In the Indo-Pacific, China towers over its neighbors, spending five times as much on defense as Japan and nearly seven times as much as South Korea—two key U.S. allies in the region.
3. The Growth of the PLA Navy
Nowhere has the PLA’s progress been more visible than its navy, which is evolving from a coastal force into a “blue-water navy” capable of projecting power globally. The PLA Navy surpassed the U.S. Navy in number of battle force ships around 2014 and is projected to continue growing over the next decade. China still trails the United States in key metrics, like overall ship tonnage, on-ship missile launchers, and experience operating in far seas. Yet China is catching up in these areas. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) assesses that China’s ability to perform missions outside of the Indo-Pacific’s first island chain is “modest but growing as it gains more experience.”
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:11 PM IST
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