Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Naureen Ahsan earns more than twice the average wage in Pakistan, but the school administrator says she has no choice but to homeschool her daughters and delay their London-board certified final exams because she can’t afford their education.
Like most people in the nation of 220 million, Ahsan and her husband, who owns a car servicing business, are struggling to cope with a surge in living costs triggered by the government’s devaluing the currency and removing subsidies to pave the way for the latest tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout needed to stave off economic collapse.
Pakistan is no stranger to economic crises — this is its fifth IMF bailout since 1997 — but economists say the latest measures, which include higher taxes and fuel costs, are hurting educated professionals. Many say they are cutting down on necessities to make ends meet.
“We don’t eat out any more,” Ahsan told Reuters. “We no longer buy meat, fish. I’ve cut down on tissue paper and detergent. We don't see friends, we don't give gifts.”
The government-mandated minimum wage is about 25,000 pak rupees, but with inflation at a record 31.5 per cent in February, its highest rate in nearly 50 years, many people who earn much more than that say their salaries do not last the month.
Abhi Salary, one of Pakistan’s biggest fintech firms, which allows its 200,000 or so subscribers to withdraw wages in advance, says transactions have increased by more than a fifth every month for the last three months. Most people spend two-thirds of the money on groceries as they rush to stock up before prices rise again, CEO Omair Ansari said.