IPL beckons for debut in Northeast as Guwahati gears up for 2 matches

The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time since the marquee tournament started, with two Rajasthan Royals' 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati

Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
The Northeast is all set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time since the marquee tournament started, with two Rajasthan Royals' 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati next month.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium has been designated as one of the home' venues for RR, which will take on the Punjab Kings on April 5 and Delhi Capitals on April 8.

We were allotted two IPL matches of RR in 2020. But, the matches couldn't happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are happy two games have been scheduled here this year, ACA secretary Tridib Konwar told PTI.

He said preparations are in full swing, and ACA is working in close coordination with the Rajasthan Royals team.

We urge the cricket lovers of Assam as well as the entire Northeast to come and watch the matches. Rajasthan Royals has already started online ticketing for the games, Konwar said.

The Jaipur-based franchise had earlier partnered with the association for a cricket academy, which is now functional at the ACA Stadium. 
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

