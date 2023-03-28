Amazon Kindle 11th gen review: Ease-of-use helps rekindle love for reading

If you want a slightly bigger display and a bit more premium feel, you can opt for the more expensive (Rs 14,999) 2022 Kindle Paperwhite, which has a 6.8-inch display

When Amazon launched the first generation Kindle e-reader in 2007, it sold out in five and a half hours. It was not the first e-reader, not even the first e-ink e-reader. Sony had launched one before