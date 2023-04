Fewer than one in four candidates certified under a key government skill development scheme have been placed.

A Business Standard analysis shows that 22.2 per cent of certified candidates were placed under all versions of PMKVY as on March 14, 2023. The overall numbers have seen some variation between phases. Placement hit its peak of 23.4 per cent in phase 2. The current number for phase 3 is 10.1 per cent.