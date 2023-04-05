Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / TEST Brokerages mixed on Avenue Supermarts post Q1 results; here's what

TEST Brokerages mixed on Avenue Supermarts post Q1 results; here's what

Brokerages mixed on Avenue Supermarts post Q1 results; here's what they sayBrokerages mixed on Avenue Supermarts post Q1 results; here's what they say

Bhubaneswar
Web Exclusive
TEST Brokerages mixed on Avenue Supermarts post Q1 results; here's what

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Nykaa, online retailer for clothing and cosmetics, has released its fourth quarter revenue update for FY23 in a stock exchange filing.

According to the statement, Nykaa has continued to show positive trends in revenue growth.

In Q4FY23, the Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) categories continued to experience robust demand, the company said.

Nykaa anticipates that overall revenue growth rates for FY23 would be comparable to those for 9MFY23. Thus, it anticipates revenue growth rates in the early 30 per cent range for FY23.

In its regulatory filing, Nykaa said, "In Q4 FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers have demonstrated sustained consumption. This has led to stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms. "

Nykaa's Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) categories in Q4FY23 has n sustained strong demand, partly aided by the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced during the quarter.

According to Nykaa, the BPC industry experienced stronger year-over-year growth rates in Q4 FY23 compared to Q3 FY23. Average order values and conversion rates, which are the operating factors for the BPC business, have been strong, which has aided in revenue development.
Nykaa anticipates that the percentage revenue growth rates for the BPC business would be in the mid- to high-thirties for FY23.

Further, in regards to the fashion business, Nykaa stated that "consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on our fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV this quarter."

For the fourth quarter of FY23, Nykaa expects its fashion business' percentage revenue growth rates in the Fashion business to come through in the late teens.

It added, "This comes on the back of our focussing on business efficiency and unit economics. Our average order values and conversion rates have improved steadily."

At the consolidated levels, Nykaa stated for FY23 overall, "we expect to sustain our percentage growth rate in line with 9MFY23."

Topics :Weightlifting

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Also Read

What's Bazball and why is it the right approach to keep Test cricket alive?

Kuldeep Yadav snubbed from 2nd IND-BAN Test: Twitter finds hard to digest

Sri Lanka asks ICC to probe match-fixing allegations during Pak Test series

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Test Live Blog 04042023

Sebi aims to prune costs further for MF investors, may bring GST under TER

Union Budget 2023-24: Advantage MFs after tax blow on MLDs, insurance

Two new initiatives by Amfi ignite greater interest in MF distribution

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India's first passive short-duration fund

Mutual funds adopt T+2 settlement cycle for redemption payouts

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story