Home / International / News / Others / Donald Trump faces fingerprints, mug shots after historic indictment

Donald Trump faces fingerprints, mug shots after historic indictment

The 45th president, the first former Oval Office occupant to be indicted, will be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken like any criminal defendant when he comes to New York State Supreme Court

New York
Donald Trump faces fingerprints, mug shots after historic indictment

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump is right about at least one thing: No other former US president has ever been treated like this.
Trump faces an unprecedented chain of indignities after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday in a probe of hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign — a historic event in American law and politics that is certain to divide an already polarized society and electorate.

The 45th president, the first former Oval Office occupant to be indicted, will be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken like any criminal defendant when he comes to New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan to face the charges, court officials have said. 
He probably won’t be handcuffed or led before a scrum of clicking camera shutters in the traditional “perp walk.” And he will almost certainly be released on his own recognizance, under the protection of his Secret Service detail, rather than detained. 

He is expected to be arraigned as early as Tuesday, said his lawyer Joe Tacopina, who said his client would surrender to authorities.
“Obviously we’re disappointed, but we will swiftly and aggressively fight these charges and pursue justice in this case,” Tacopina said. 

The 45th president, the first former Oval Office occupant to be indicted, will be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken like any criminal defendant when he comes to New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan to face the charges, court officials have said. 
He probably won’t be handcuffed or led before a scrum of clicking camera shutters in the traditional “perp walk.” And he will almost certainly be released on his own recognizance, under the protection of his Secret Service detail, rather than detained. 

He is expected to be arraigned as early as Tuesday, said his lawyer Joe Tacopina, who said his client would surrender to authorities.
“Obviously we’re disappointed, but we will swiftly and aggressively fight these charges and pursue justice in this case,” Tacopina said. 

Topics :McDonald's vs Vikram BakshiElection newsDonald Trump

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Also Read

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days, says Pentagon

Mystery balloon discovery over Montana missile fields cancels US-China trip

China says it is looking into report of spy balloon over US, urges calm

Scientists in Japan use new device to detect brain tumor via urine test

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story