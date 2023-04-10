Home / Management / News / Prashant Kishor's team 'confined' to hotel in Agartala, TMC cries foul

Prashant Kishor's team 'confined' to hotel in Agartala, TMC cries foul

Manik Das, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, claimed members of the 22-member I-Pac team are being questioned in a Agartala city-based hotel, as part of a routine check-up

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Prashant Kishor's team 'confined' to hotel in Agartala, TMC cries foul

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

A team of Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which has been camping in a hotel in Agartala since last week to assess the political situation and potential support base for Trinamool Congress (TMC) is being questioned by the local police.

While Tripura unit of TMC described it as an attack on democracy and said they were confined to their hotel by the police, Manik Das, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, claimed members of the 22-member I-Pac team are being questioned in a Agartala city-based hotel, as part of a routine check-up.

The outsiders-- around 22 personswere roaming around in various places. Since Covid restrictions are in place, we are enquiring to verify the reasons behind their arrival and stay in the city. They all underwent Covid tests on Monday, the reports are awaited, Das told reporters.

President of the Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress, Ashish Lal Singha however termed it as an attack on democracy. It's an attack on democracy. Being a resident of Tripura, I am shocked. It's not Tripura's culture. BJP has panicked following the overwhelming response and support to TMC due to the misrule of the BJP led government in Tripura. The I-PAC team has been under detention since Sunday night in a hotel. However, the police are saying it's a part of routine checkUP, Singh told PTI.

He said the I-PAC team, comprising 23 members, had reached the state a week ago and also visited several places to conduct a survey at ground zero'. They had discussions not only with Trinamool Congress but also with the other parties and the team is assessing the political situation and the prospect of TMC in the next assembly election in 2023, he said.

The district police chief, however, denied the allegation levelled by Singh that the I-PAC team was under detention and said it was a routine process'. When contacted, officer-in-charge of East Agartala police station Saroj Bhattacharjee said, They were not detained. We are now verifying their documents. They are all in the hotel.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the incident has been reported to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and professional political campaigner I-PAC chief Prashant Kishore. When contacted, President of BJP in the state Manik Saha said he is not aware of anything about this.

 

How should investors approach the consumption space — fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, etc — amid inflation fears and the probability of an El Niño weather pattern?

We will have to wait for El Niño and accordingly assess its accompanying risks. Moreover, the margins of companies in these sectors were unsustainably high and are likely to disappoint. Hence, we have avoided investing in these pockets, El Niño or otherwise. We expect domestic cyclicals to deliver on volume performance.

Chart

Topics :West Bengal

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Also Read

Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland: Finding true Northeast on election compass

I appreciate that I'm seen as the underdog in Congress election: Tharoor

Clients went overboard on equities in last two years, says Ashish Shanker

Poll-bound Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya depend on Centre for development

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

On Kargil Vijay Diwas's eve, CDS visits areas along LoC in Dras sector

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story