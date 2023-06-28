Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI report

Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure, which, in turn, is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said on Friday.

The monthly state of the economy report also said the Indian rupee was turning out to be one of the most stable currencies with implied volatility at its lowest level since 2008. Implied volatility is the metric that captures the market’s view of the likelihood of fluctuations in its value.