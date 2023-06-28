Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI report

Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI report

Even if the central bank has not ruled out further interest rate hikes, bank lending and deposit rates have started to soften

Manojit Saha Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure, which, in turn, is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said on Friday.

The monthly state of the economy report also said the Indian rupee was turning out to be one of the most stable currencies with implied volatility at its lowest level since 2008. Implied volatility is the metric that captures the market’s view of the likelihood of fluctuations in its value.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

