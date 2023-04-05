RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?



In 2022, the average inflation was above 6 per cent in January-March, April-June, and July-September quarters. The RBI is mandated to keep inflation at 4 per cent — within a band of 2 per cent on either side. Average inflation staying beyond this band for three consecutive quarters constitutes a failure.



But not all agree with this. In a poll conducted by Business Standard earlier this week, a majority of respondents, like the Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Icra, Barclays and Goldman Sachs, recommended a 25 bps hike.

Time to press the pause button?

Some experts believe that the MPC should not hike the repo rate further and wait for the impact of previous hikes.



In the previous policy review, two members of the MPC, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma, had voted to pause the rate hikes. "The rate hikes have been playing havoc across the international markets causing financial stability risks within the banking systems across US and Europe. India has a different strong domestic growth story and it would be worthwhile to decouple from the Fed and for the RBI to pause a rate hike in this cycle and evaluate the economy markers till the next MPC," said Vivek Iyer, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.



In the BS Poll too, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bandhan Bank recommended a pause on rate hikes. "Given that the inflation in India is more supply-led than demand-led and the full transmission of impacts of earlier hikes are still to be realised, we may have more members dissenting to a hike in rates in this meeting. It will be more prudent for the MPC to pause and move to data-dependent actions going forward. We should not err towards tightening the policy too much on the lines of keeping it too loose for too long when the inflation was being perceived as transitory before the commencement of the rate hike cycle," said Ranen Banerjee, leader of Economic Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The consumer price index-based inflation — the main yardstick of the central bank for policy-making purposes — was 6.44 per cent in February and 6.52 per cent in January. The core inflation (CPI inflation excluding food and fuel) has, however, been sticky in recent times.