The matter pertained to a default in payments by Essel Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks. ZEEL was a guarantor to the loans taken by Siti Networks

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for the loan taken by Siti Networks, a part of the Essel Group.

Standard Chartered Bank had sanctioned certain credit facilities to Siti Networks, which was inter-alia secured by DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) support and undertaking from ZEEL.

"Since the Borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the Bank, the Company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the Bank in respect of DSRA Claims/Undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties," said ZEEL in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Though the company, which is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, has not mentioned the amount.

Siti Networks, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, is a multisystem operator promoted by media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

Earlier this week, ZEEL announced settling its dispute and claims with IndusInd Bank.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

