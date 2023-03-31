Start-ups laud NCLAT judgement on Google for upholding CCI

Indian startups and app developers have shown contentment over the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgement for upholding the findings of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), while raising concerns over the orders that have been set aside.

In a partial relief to Google, the NCLAT on Wednesday reversed four out of ten key non-monetary directives that would have forced Google to allow uninstalling of its pre-installed apps on Android devices. It also set aside directives that would have forced the tech giant to allow individual app store developers to distribute their app store through Google Play Store – a huge concern for Google as it technically meant that other app stores could use Play Store.