Home / Economy / News / New projects at record Rs 12.3 trn in March quarter, shows CMIE data

New projects at record Rs 12.3 trn in March quarter, shows CMIE data

Value is more than that of the previous two quarters combined; Investments in future quarters may be limited by slowing growth

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Premium
New projects at record Rs 12.3 trn in March quarter, shows CMIE data

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Select large investment plans may have driven a record surge in new projects in the March quarter. The value of new projects in the three months ended March 2023 soared to Rs 12.3 trillion, or more than that of the previous two quarters combined, according to data from capital expenditure (capex) numbers from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). New projects rose 42.6 per c

Topics :projectsCMIEInvestment

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Also Read

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

Results preview: Order-book booster to stay for capital goods firms

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Start-ups laud NCLAT judgement on Google for upholding CCI

India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

India in 2023 better placed than most to face turmoil, says RBI report

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story