New projects at record Rs 12.3 trn in March quarter, shows CMIE data

Select large investment plans may have driven a record surge in new projects in the March quarter. The value of new projects in the three months ended March 2023 soared to Rs 12.3 trillion, or more than that of the previous two quarters combined, according to data from capital expenditure (capex) numbers from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). New projects rose 42.6 per c