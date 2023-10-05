Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

The World Cup 2023 will begin today, with the first match being played between England and New Zealand

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Thursday's Google Doodle celebrated the opening day of the International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2 pm.

Key Events

5:20 PM

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

5:20 PM

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Thursday's Google Doodle celebrated the opening day of the International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2 pm.

The Doodle features two animated ducks running between the wickets in a stadium, with spectators in the background. Clicking on the Google Doodle redirects the user to the full schedule of the quadrennial flagship tournament—this being the 13th edition since its inception in 1975. Ten national squads are set to vie for the first-place trophy.

One-Day International Cricket World Cup
The World Cup, occurring every four years, ranks among the world's leading, most viewed, and most popular one-day international cricket events. This year, India has the honour of hosting the quadrennial tournament.

When Will the World Cup 2023 Start?

The inaugural match of World Cup 2023 is set for Thursday, October 5, and the final will take place on Sunday, November 19. Day matches will commence at 10:30 am, while day-night matches will begin at 2 pm.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT