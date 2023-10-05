Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

The Doodle features two animated ducks running between the wickets in a stadium, with spectators in the background. Clicking on the Google Doodle redirects the user to the full schedule of the quadrennial flagship tournament—this being the 13th edition since its inception in 1975. Ten national squads are set to vie for the first-place trophy.

The World Cup, occurring every four years, ranks among the world's leading, most viewed, and most popular one-day international cricket events. This year, India has the honour of hosting the quadrennial tournament.

When Will the World Cup 2023 Start?

The inaugural match of World Cup 2023 is set for Thursday, October 5, and the final will take place on Sunday, November 19. Day matches will commence at 10:30 am, while day-night matches will begin at 2 pm.